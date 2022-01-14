SNHD announces first flu-related death of season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season.

The health department released the numbers for the week after Christmas.

The person who died was over 65 years old.

Credit: The Southern Nevada Health District

SNDH reported a total of 22 hospitalizations.

Health officials said flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years old and older and COVID-19 booster for everyone 16 years of age and older when eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories