SNHD announces first flu-related death of season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season.
The health department released the numbers for the week after Christmas.
The person who died was over 65 years old.
SNDH reported a total of 22 hospitalizations.
Health officials said flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years old and older and COVID-19 booster for everyone 16 years of age and older when eligible.