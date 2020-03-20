SNHD Daily Update: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of deaths remains at one.

This is an increase of five cases since the Health District’s update yesterday.

Earlier today, it was announced the state of Nevada has 95 reported coronavirus cases in total.

The Health District also noted a new update on the services it provides the community. These include:

Birth and Death records office: Closed to the public. However, services can be rendered online and records obtained via mail.

