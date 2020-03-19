SNHD: 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of deaths remains at one.
This is an increase of 27 cases since the last update.
The Health District also noted several updates on the services it provides the community. These include:
- Immunization Clinic at East Las Vegas Public Health Center: Closing Thursday, March 19
- Family Planning Services at East Las Vegas Public Health Center: Normal operations
- Immunization Clinic and Clinical Services at Health District’s Main Location: Normal operations
- Health District Dental Health Clinics: Suspended for 30 days
- Environmental Health Operations: Mobile vending plan review, temporary food establishment plan review and in-person payments suspended until May 30