SNHD: 5 new COVID-19 related deaths in Southern Nevada, 1,514 total cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 increased by five in Southern Nevada in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District bringing the state’s total to 43.

The health district is reporting 39 deaths in Southern Nevada and 1,279 active COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus cases increased by 154 in the past 25 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now above 1,500 and there are 43 deaths.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

