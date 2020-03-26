SNHD: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, including a man in his 30s, 15 new cases statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Thursday morning that four more people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County and the total number of cases in the county are 350.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 420 cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services updated their online dashboard around 9 a.m.

One of the people who died was a man in his 30s. The youngest to die from the virus in Clark County.

Today, we are reporting four additional #COVID19 deaths and a total of 350 cases. We are updating our case count and information daily: https://t.co/FMRJYYIZi7. #StayHomeNevada to keep our community safe. We are in this together! pic.twitter.com/LnulRtRYYG — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) March 26, 2020

The district released this information regarding those four cases:

• A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions

• A man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions

• A man in his 30s with underlying medical conditions

• A man in his 60s with no reported underlying medical conditions

The six previously reported deaths include:

A man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions

A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions

A woman in her 70s who had underlying medical conditions

A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions

A woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions

Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting two of the new cases. Here is what is reported in some Northern Nevada counties.