LIVE: SNHD reports 3 new ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are three additional presumptive positive COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. There are now five total presumptive positive cases in Clark County after the first two were announced last week.

SNHD will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. discussing the latest updates around Clark County COVID-19 cases.

The CDC has yet to confirm any of these cases.

SNHD released these details on the 3 new cases:

A female in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. This individual is a visitor from New York. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage. The Health District is working with the facility and conference organizers to inform attendees and to identify close contacts of this individual.

A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Previously Reported Case Updates:

A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The CDC confirmed the first presumptive positive case in Washoe County on Tuesday.