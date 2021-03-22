SNEAK PEEK: Virgin Hotels prepares to open Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels, formally known as the Hard Rock hotel, offered a sneak peek inside Monday morning, just days before it officially opens.

The property will begin welcoming guests at 6 p.m. Thursday with free parking, no resort fees and a new look. There are 1,500 rooms across three towers, 60,000 square feet of casino space and 130,000 square feet of convention space as well as nightclubs restaurants and outdoor space.

The newest Virgin property also has contactless features. Among other things, an app allows guests to control their TV and lights and ordering room service. There are even some dog-friendly rooms.

The opening of the property has also put people back to work. According to Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO or JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said they’ve hired back 1,300 Hard Rock employees and 300 new employees. He expects another 400 to 500 to be hiring as the resort pool and day club opens.

The property was previously the Hard Rock hotel for 25 years but was purchased by Virgin and other investors. It was closed for more than 400 days while it underwent construction.