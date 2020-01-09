Sneak Peek: Take a look at the newest additions to ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition’ at Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” at the Luxor Hotel & Casino is adding 108 new artifacts to its collection, including 20 that have never been seen before. This comes as part of an overall enhancement and refresh of the exhibition as the 108th anniversary of the ship’s sinking approaches

8 News Now got a sneak peek at some of the artifacts before they are put on display for the public. They include a chef’s hat, a pair of binoculars, ceramics, an hourglass and several others.

“The visitor will have some wonderful new things to see,” said Alex Klingelhofer, executive director of collections for the exhibition, “but the storyline is still the same. We thought for 2020, the new decade, that it would be good to do a great enhancement of the exhibition.”

The exhibition takes visitors through recreations of the first, second- and third-class experiences on the Titanic, viewing hundreds of artifacts along the way. Other centerpieces include a recreation of the Grand Staircase, a touchable replica iceberg and the “Big Piece” of the ship’s starboard hull, weighing 15 tons.

As the wreckage of the Titanic slowly corrodes over time on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, Klingelhofer says recovering artifacts is important to keep the story of the tragedy alive.

“We still have something to tell you about the story of the ship,” she said. “Rather than a series of maybe photographs that show the deterioration, we can bring to life the passengers and the crew, how the ship was made and tell a more complete story of this iconic shipwreck and the legacy she left behind.”

In addition to the new artifacts, visitors can pose for pictures with the actual prop life jackets from the 1997 motion picture at a new photo station. Various other enhancements will be made to the exhibition throughout spring 2020.

The exhibition is closed Jan. 6-9 while the new artifacts are installed, and the venue is refreshed. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with last admissions at 9 p.m. More information and tickets can be found at www.luxor.com/entertainment.