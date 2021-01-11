SNEAK PEEK: Latest gadgets, products displayed at CES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the start of the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the most popular in Las Vegas, but his year it’s going virtual due to the pandemic.

Typically, around 180,000 people descend on Las Vegas from the around the world to show off and see the latest and greatest gadgets in the electronics world.

8 News Now spoke with Sarah Brown to get a look at some of the products that will be showcased this year.

On Sunday night, several hotels along the Las Vegas Strip displayed messages on marquees supporting CES.

One display said ” We miss you and can’t wait to welcome you back in 2022.”

The show normally provides a big economic boost for the community