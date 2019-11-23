Sneak Peek: Fashion Show Mall will kick off the holiday shopping season with a new ‘Holiday Glow’ runway show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fashion Show Mall partnered with Entertainment Plus Productions to preview their newest holiday runway show, “Holiday Glow” on Thursday.

This new holiday show is a 15-minute runway experience that will showcase the glam, couture and high-fashion in form of a musical.

Appearances by reindeers, snowmen and Santa are expected. The show will kick off on Black Friday Nov. 29 and will run through Christmas Day and will be performed live on the runway every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.