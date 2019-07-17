SNEAK PEEK: Del Webb announces new Lake Las Vegas retirement community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the main attractions of Las Vegas such as low cost of living, moderate year-round climate, along with access to many amenities has made the city recognizable among the top real estate markets in the country.

Now a new development is looking to cater to people who are 55 and older who want to live in Lake Las Vegas.

“Over the last month we’ve sold more houses here in Lake Las Vegas than we have in the last 10 years,” said Cody Winterton, the executive vice-president of Raintree Investment Corporation.

According to Winterton, there’s been a lot of traffic from people out of state and locally.

Del Webb, which is one of the nations leading builders for active adult communities, is developing the property at Lake Las Vegas. It features nine one story floor plans ranging from 1,500 to 2,800 square feet. When it’s done the community will have 461 homes.

“Its elevation is going to have phenomenal views of the lake, and then it will be exclusive, it will be guard-gated,” said Winterton.

“Lake Mead is behind us just 3/4 miles away from the Strip; [it] is 20 minutes,” Winterton said.

With a focus on wellness, fitness fun, and adventure Del Webb will bring the resort lifestyle amenities right to its residents back yard.

“Private club houses, access to the lake, and a number of hiking trails, biking trails, [and] golf courses; it’s going to be an all-around active adult package for people that are looking to retire here in Las Vegas, ” Winterton said.

There’s also a state of the art fitness center, outdoor pools, pickleball, and more. Lake Las Vegas Marketing Director Andy Gil says construction began at the beginning of the year and in late fall.

“Having that water in your front yard or consider your back yard is really the main key to why people come out here,” Gil said.

The prices for the new Del Webb community have not been set yet, but del Webb will be looking to take reservations. For more information, go here.