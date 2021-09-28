Smoky skies prompt air quality advisory for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Step outside and you can see and smell just how smoky and dirty the sky across Southern Nevada has been this week. Thankfully, an air quality advisory should blow away as the wind moves into the valley.

The problem is smoke from California wildfires, blowing east and settling in our area. The KNP Complex Fire and Windy Fire are both burning in central California.

Kevin McDonald with the Clark County Department of Sustainability says they issued an advisory Monday afternoon because the conditions were getting worse. Although we are used to dust in the desert, we don’t deal with smoke that often this time of year.

“Wildfire season is becoming the new normal for Clark County because we are seeing more days with smoke advisories,” said McDonald. “Particle pollution and also smoke does influence ozone formation.”

McDonald suggests limiting time outdoors, changing air filters, closing windows and doors, exercising indoors, and fueling your vehicle after sunset.

Robert Pistone has lived in Las Vegas for more than 40 years and says these conditions are tough to deal with.

“I just got over COVID, so my smell isn’t coming back too well, but it almost smells like a faint campfire,” said Pistone. “It was at my son’s soccer practice last night that I noticed it cause of the spotlights out there.”

Thankfully, a cold front over central Nevada will move south into the Las Vegas valley Tuesday night, which should clear out some of our unhealthy air. We are also expected to see slightly below-normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.