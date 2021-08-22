Smoke rises from dumpster fire near Las Vegas Strip, but fire put out quickly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is in police custody after a dumpster fire sent heavy smoke over the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday afternoon.

Police didn’t identify the suspect or say what charges might be involved.

The Clark County Fire Department initially responded to reports of a vehicle fire, but when they arrived, they found a dumpster on fire near the Fatburger restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard between Park Avenue and Aria Place.

The fire was put out quickly.

Clark County Fire Department arson investigators were on the scene.

A video provided to 8NewsNow by Ryan Fuentes shows smoke with the Park MGM hotel in the background.

The RTC of Southern Nevada tweeted that traffic on the Strip is being detoured.

#rtcalerts Route DEUCE. Fire on Las Vegas BLVD is causing detour plan accordingly — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 22, 2021

More details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.