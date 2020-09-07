Smoke, ozone advisory issued for Clark County due to wildfire smoke Monday

An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Three fast-spreading wildfires sent people fleeing and trapped campers in one campground as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures above 100 degrees in many parts of California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) is issuing an advisory for Monday, Sept. 7 for elevated levels of smoke and ozone due to the California wildfires sending smoke into central and southern Nevada.

Happy #LaborDay! But be careful about going outside today. We’re under an #airquality #SmokeOzoneAdvisory due to #wildfire smoke. As a result, today’s AQ forecast is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS for ozone and fine particulates (PM2.5). For more: https://t.co/taRhhAsmT7 pic.twitter.com/8fd6UgYRCy — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) September 7, 2020

DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Officials recommend consulting your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

Please be advised that smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath even in healthy people.

A seasonal ozone advisory is currently in effect.

SMOKE AND OZONE TIPS

Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

Limit outdoor activity and exertion when ozone levels are elevated – exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the number of particulates you may inhale.

Keep windows and doors closed. Run your air conditioner inside your house and car. Air conditioning filters out smoke and particles.

Change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

Schedule activities for the morning or evening when ozone levels are usually lower.

Substitute a less intense activity – walk instead of jog, for example.

Reduce driving – combine errands into one trip.

Don’t idle your car engine unnecessarily.

Use mass transit or carpool.

Fill up your gas tank after sunset. Try not to spill gasoline when filling up, and don’t top off your tank.

Keep your car well maintained.

Consider landscaping that uses less water and gas-powered equipment to maintain.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use. Less fuel burned at power plants means cleaner air.