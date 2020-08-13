Smoke from LA fire prompts air quality advisory in Las Vegas valley

A large header forms from a brush fire which has started up near Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, north of Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (David Crane/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke drifting into the Las Vegas valley from California fires has prompted an air quality advisory.

Elevated levels of smoke and ozone due to the Lake Fire north of Los Angeles and other regional wildfires prompted the advisory for Thursday from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability.

One report from a resident near Blue Diamond indicated people could smell smoke coming from Mountain Springs. The smoke was affecting air quality and visibility in the area this morning.

Where are the mountains this morning? Hidden by wildfire smoke from Lake Fire in SoCal + fires in NW Baja. As a result, today's #airquality is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. Less direct smoke influence starting tomorrow. Go to our Forecast page for more: https://t.co/taRhhAJYhH pic.twitter.com/CXIc42oDKZ — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 13, 2020

The Lake F ire began Wednesday afternoon near Lake Hughes quickly grew to more than 15.6 square miles. Some residents have been evacuated.

For detailed air quality reports by ZIP code, go to the AirNow webpage published by the US Environmental Protection Agency:

https://www.airnow.gov/

Small dust particles and other pollutants in smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation, officials said.

People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens, according to the EPA. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.