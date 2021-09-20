Smoke from California fires prompts air quality advisory for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley as smoke from South Central California wildfires continues to drift into the region.
The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) cautions about elevated levels of particulates — mostly from smoke. Residents should limit physical activity outdoors, keep windows and doors closed and consider changing air filters if they are dirty.
The advisory has been extended through Monday.
More information is available at the DES website.