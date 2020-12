LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people escaped uninjured Friday morning in a house fire in the 4600 block of Stacey Avenue.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a call at about 6:15 a.m. and found smoke coming from around the chimney of the house near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Decatur Avenue.

Firefighters cut out the area around the chimney and put out the fire.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist the two people who were displaced by the fire.