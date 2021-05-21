Smoke & Fire serves up BBQ tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather warms up so do the taste buds for some grilled food. So, it happens to be perfect that May is National BBQ Month.

Reporter Hector Mejia spent some time at a Smoke & Fire restaurant to get some tips from the pros on how to have a tasty barbecue with all the fixings.

The meat is often the center of a barbecue meal and seasoning matters.

“Make sure you’re marinating your meats, cook low and slow,” said Anthony Lee, with Smoke & Fire.

The restaurant opened during the pandemic. Lee said they’ve had huge support from the community.