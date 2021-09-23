Smoke advisory issued as wildfires continue in southern Sierra Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A smoke advisory has been issued for Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24, as smoke from two wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada continues to drift into Clark County.
Small particles that make up smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.
Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.
TIPS TO LIMIT EXPOSURE TO SMOKE
- Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.
- Keep windows and doors closed.
- Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.