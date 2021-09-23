Smoke advisory issued as wildfires continue in southern Sierra Nevada

The windy fire burns along a ridge in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A smoke advisory has been issued for Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24, as smoke from two wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada continues to drift into Clark County.

Small particles that make up smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.

Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.

TIPS TO LIMIT EXPOSURE TO SMOKE