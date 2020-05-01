Smith’s stores extend hours, accommodations for senior shoppers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 20: Shoppers leave with groceries as others wait for their turn to enter a Smith’s Food & Drug store on March 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The grocery store chain is reserving the first hour they are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior citizen shoppers to help them get supplies in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug stores will be open later starting on Sunday, and senior shoppers will get a 2-hour window — 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In addition to the special window for seniors, Smith’s encourages customers to let senior citizens to the front of the line throughout the day.

The move to 6 a.m.-11 p.m. hours comes after weeks of restricted hours — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. — that began in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to keep shelves stocked and clean.

Smith’s is providing masks for all store associates, who will now be required to wear a mask. Shoppers are encouraged — but not required — to wear a mask while in the store.

“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while maintaining cleanliness and providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.”

Smith’s has waived the pickup fee (usually $4.95) for all online orders, with no minimum purchase required. Stores are also accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup orders to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.

Pharmacy orders can be delivered.

Pickup service allows customers to shop online for groceries at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app and pick up their order curbside, limiting contact.