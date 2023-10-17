LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug is looking to fill 200 positions as it prepares to open a distribution center in North Las Vegas in November.

Smith’s will be doing in-person interviews for jobs on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall located at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

The $225M distribution center is being built in North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park and will disburse more than 16,000 grocery items. The items will be shipped to stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Southern Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. The grocery store chain said the distribution center will allow fresh products to get to stores sooner.

Smith’s said it provides competitive pay, flexible schedules, health care benefits, store discounts, and retirement benefits. You can read more about Smith’s employment at this link.