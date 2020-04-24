Smith’s pharmacies provide home delivery service to improve prescription access during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug Store Pharmacies are providing a home prescription delivery service to bring needed medication to customer’s homes as a result of COVID-19.

To help maintain continuity of care and keep people safe in their homes, customers of Smith’s Pharmacies can request their prescription to be delivered within two days.

This home delivery service is provided at no cost until May 16th.

To have prescriptions delivered, customers of Smith’s can contact pharmacy staff to request delivery of their prescription to their home.

Orders placed prior to 11:00 a.m. will be picked up from their local pharmacy and delivered in two days. Orders placed after 11:00 am will be picked up the next business day and delivered to the patient two days later.

Limitations apply; aerosols, controlled substances and refrigerated items cannot be delivered.

“If a patient is prescribed a medication or needs refills, they often cannot make it to the store and put their health at risk,” said Jaime Montuoro, Smith’s Pharmacy Director.

“To help mitigate viral spread of COVID-19, we are happy to offer this home delivery service option to our pharmacy customers,” added Montuoro.

In addition to the prescription delivery service, Smith’s offers a ‘My Prescriptions’ tool available on the Smith’s application or website.

My Prescriptions is a convenient pharmacy service that makes it easier for customers to care for themselves and their family. Through My Prescriptions customers can:

Easily manage prescription for themselves, family members and pets

Refill prescriptions or enable auto refills

Find detailed prescription information, prescription history and expense reports

Set up notifications to remind customers to pick up their medication

Touchless payment solution with online payment service available

To access ‘My Prescriptions’ customers can simply go to www.smithsfoodanddrug.com and follow the instructions to create an account or login to their existing account.

Once logged into their digital account go to www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/MyPrescriptions to register their Pharmacy account.