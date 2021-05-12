Smith’s offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug grocery stores are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible for a vaccine.
The company mad the announcement Wednesday saying the walk-in vaccines would be offered at most of its 141 locations across several states including Southern Nevada. The vaccines are available for free.
If people would like to chose a specific vaccine, they are encouraged to make an appointment at this link.
Walk-ins are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring an insurance card and identification card and be willing to wait in a designated area for 15 minutes following the shot. Minors who are 16 – 17 who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine do not need to have their guardian present but a pharmacist or technician is required to call to verify consent.