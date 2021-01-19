Smith’s offering COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors 70 and older starting Jan. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seniors, 70 years and older, can now make an appointment with Smith’s Food & Drug stores to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s accepting appointments and will begin administering the vaccine starting Wednesday, Jan. 20 at numerous locations. Smith’s has 45 pharmacies throughout the state of Nevada.

Initially the vaccinations will only be available to people 70 years and older, as part of Tier 2 of the Nevada State public health COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline. Smith’s is following the CDC’s phased distribution schedule for administering the COVID-19 vaccine and will strictly follow guidelines from the local health department on their vaccine distribution plan.

Seniors need to make an online appointment with their local Smith’s pharmacy which can be done at this link. Just enter your zip code, select the store and then check the box for the COVID-19 vaccine. After you click continue, you will get an option to select a date and time.

Vaccine doses will be provided at no cost to patients. Anyone receiving a vaccine will be required to wait 15 minutes before leaving to ensure there are no side effects.

It’s anticipated that Smith’s will expand the vaccine distribution to the general public as government directives make the vaccine available to additional groups.