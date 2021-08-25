Smith’s Marketplace hiring for 150 positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is looking to fill 150 jobs at it’s new Smith’s Marketplace that will open in Henderson in Dec. 2021.

The store will hold open in-person interviews on Aug. 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith’s Training Center located at 4001 S. Decatur Blvd., near Flamingo and Decatur. Those hired will begin their position immediately and train at various stores until the Henderson location opens.

“We provide industry-leading health care and retirement benefits that many of our competitors do not offer,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Smith’s also provides retirement benefits in the form of pension investments for many of our frontline associates, which fewer than 9% of U.S. companies provide. With health care and retirement benefits factored in, Smith’s average hourly rate grows from $15 to well over $20.”

The company also offers an education assistance program that offers part-time and full-time employees up to $3,500 a year toward continuing education, development opportunities, a high school equivalency exam, professional certifications and advanced degrees.

If you would like more information on the in-person interviews, you can call (702) 323-7288.