Smith’s is once again accepting Visa cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smiths grocery stores have resumed accepting Visa credit cards. They did not specify the reason why they are reversing an earlier decision to not accept the credit card.

Smith’s stores stopped accepting Visa in April citing excessive fees from the credit card company. The move was criticized by shoppers.

Smith’s website has a banner announcing the change of policy but has not discussed why the change was made. “Kroger now accepts Visa credit cards at all our family of stores, including Smith’s and Foods Co.,” a spokesperson for Kroger said in an email, declining to elaborate further.

Visa’s fees are reportedly one of the highest among credit card companies.

What do you think about Smith’s latest move? Join the discussion on the 8 News NOW Facebook page.

Kroger, Smith’s owner, is the largest supermarket chain in the nation.