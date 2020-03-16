Smith’s hiring workers to help with re-stocking amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is one store that has been seeing a large increase in business as citizens respond to COVID-19. In response to their high demand, Smith’s is hiring workers immediately to help keep shelves stocked.

The company says they are working relentlessly to replenish shelves that require more restocking than usual, along with extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.

“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager.

To learn more or apply for a position at Smith’s please click here or visit a local Smith’s grocery store.