Smith’s employee at northwest valley location tests positive for COVID-19; stores introduce ‘customer capacity limits’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Smith’s employee at a northwest valley location has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday. The store the employee works at is located near Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.

Smith’s said their employee is receiving medical care.

The corporate affairs managers for the grocery store chain said in a statement, in part:

“We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery. Upon learning of the case, we worked closely with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store team, and with the support of the state officials, the store remains open. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.” Aubriana Martindale, Corporate Affairs Manager

On Tuesday, Smith’s also announced additional health and safety measures to protect their customers and employees. They will implement “customer capacity limits” to 50 percent beginning today, April 7.

“Smith’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Kenny Kimball, President of Smith’s. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

The company says the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Smith’s new limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. All stores will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot at its locations using QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

Smith’s locations recently added plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals to promote physical and social distancing. Smith’s employees are also encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves while working. The company ordered masks for all its associates and anticipates all locations having supply by the end of this week.