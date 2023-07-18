LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive $225 million Smith’s distribution center under construction at Apex is expected to create nearly 250 jobs when it opens in the fall.

The 885,000-square-foot center will serve as the distribution point for more than 16,000 grocery items ranging from frozen foods to deli items, meat, dairy, produce and dry goods. It will be a hub for Smith’s stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Southern Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

A rendering of the 885,000-square-foot Smith’s distribution center under construction at Apex.

A report on Las Vegas grocery stores in October by 8NewsNow.com showed more than 35 Smith’s locations in the valley. There are 44 Smith’s stores in Nevada.

Smith’s is a Kroger brand. Kroger employs about 430,000 full- and part-time workers across the United States.

The Apex facility is a partnership with the City of North Las Vegas with the assistance of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

Apex is about 10 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.

“Our goal is to always have our shelves stocked with the freshest selection of products for the more than 450,000 customers who shop at Smith’s stores in the area,” said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s Food & Drug. “The full-line distribution center in North Las Vegas makes it possible to house and distribute fresh products from within the state, which means the products get to our customers even quicker.”

The LVGEA worked with Smith’s to identify a site for the distribution center and coordinated the application for development incentives.

The Smith’s store at Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“We are thrilled that Smith’s, a leader in its industry, has chosen North Las Vegas as its expansion location for a new distribution center,” Bill Arent, Chief Business Development Officer with LVGEA, said.

“Southern Nevada’s business-friendly environment, low cost of doing business and access to 61 million people in one day’s drive prove our area is an ideal place for logistics operations to grow and thrive. Smith’s strategic decision to expand in our market speaks volumes about the strengths of our community and the benefits we offer,” Arent said.