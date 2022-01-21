Smith Marketplace to open second location in Henderson

Smith’s Marketplace opens its doors to the public on Jan. 29. It is located at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway near Warns Spring Road. (KLAS/TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Smith’s Food & Drugs to celebrate the grand opening of its second Smith’s Marketplace location in Nevada.

The store, located at Cadence Village Center in Henderson, will open its doors to the public on Jan. 29. It is located at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway near Warns Spring Road.

The 125,000-square-foot multi-department store will feature food, apparel, housewares, decor, hardware, and gardening items. There will also be a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks kiosk, Pizza Romana Station, freshly made sushi, floral department, Raider’s and Knight’s sports apparel, slot machines, a wine and beer tasting station, pharmacy, and gas station.

The store will also feature 40,000 items that can be ordered online for pickup.

The company said that the store would add 230 new jobs to the area.

The first 400 customers through the door at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, when the store opens, will receive a $10 gift card.