Smith Center to host virtual screening, panel of new John Lewis documentary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization, is joining other performing arts centers nationwide in hosting a virtual screening and live panel discussion of the new documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” by Magnolia Pictures.

The documentary offers an intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ 60 years of social activism and legislative action. The Smith Center says it includes rare footage from his life, as well as interviews with him and his colleagues.

Magnolia Pictures is making the film available to the Smith Center through its Virtual Cinema program.

You can stream the film online, for a $12 rental. It’s available now through September 21. A portion of each rental, $5, will benefit the Smith Center as a donation to the nonprofit’s Road to Reopening Fund, created to sustain its ongoing operations and facilitate planning for the day it is able to reopen.

The rental includes exclusive access to a filmed interview Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year, and a recorded, one-hour panel discussion between the film’s director, Dawn Porter, and Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton, who joined Lewis and rode buses across the South in 1961 to protest against segregated public transportation.

There will be a live virtual panel at 4 p.m. PST on Monday, September 21 in which Porter will talk about Lewis’ legacy, social justice and civil rights themes from the film.

“John Lewis was fearless in fighting for racial equality, and it changed our nation forever. We are honored to host this special event to remember his incredible legacy as a Freedom Rider, a congressman and an activist who shaped the conscience of our country.” Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center

To see the official trailer and rent the film, click here. To register for the live panel discussion via Zoom, click here.