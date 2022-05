LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the performing arts announced that new subscriptions for the Broadway Las Vegas series for 2022-2023 are sold out.

But fans still have a chance to purchase single tickets for the lineup on Monday, May 23.

New-season subscriptions went on sale on May 2, and sold out within days of being made available for purchase by patrons.

Single tickets to each of the 11 productions include The Prom, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, and Annie.