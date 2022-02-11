Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas drops mask, vaccine requirement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is no longer requires patrons to wear masks or show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry into Smith Center theaters, according to an update issued Friday.

“We are very pleased to follow the governor’s lead,” The Smith Center CEO Myron Martin, said in a statement. “We have waited a long time for this.”

However, venue operators did say that touring shows could impose their own COVID-19-related safety protocol.

The announcement by The Smith Center comes a day after Governor Steve Sisolak rescinded Nevada’s mask mandate.

“The Band’s Visit,” the first Broadway touring production to perform at The Smith Center since the governor’s directive was issued, has already requested that patrons kindly wear masks for their show in order to protect the performers during its run from Feb. 15 to 20.

Meanwhile, guest-facing, vaccinated employees of The Smith Center will remain masked as they interact with the public before, during and after performances. Backstage COVID protocols, including regular COVID testing, will remain in place.

For more information about the updated policies, please visit HERE.