Smith Center for Performing Arts plans to reopen for 2021-22 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live performances will be returning to the Smith Center for Performing Arts later this year.

Season ticket holders received an email from President and CEO Myron Martin announcing the center “will begin a key step towards reopening” by offering current season ticket holders the opportunity renew their subscription for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“Our stages remaining dark this past year has been nothing short of incredibly challenging. We’ve missed you,” Martin wrote. “We are excited to once again return to live programming.”

The Smith Center stages have been dark for more than a year. Currently, the center’s website shows performances scheduled for early October.

Martin said the center is working with health care professionals and local and state officials to identify the best sanitation, cleaning and safety practices with the goal of reopening at full capacity.

“While we can’t control the unexpected, we can assure you we will always put your safety first and will stand behind any tickets you purchase for this year’s 2021-2022 Broadway Las Vegas Series.”