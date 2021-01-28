Smith Center celebrates Valentine’s Day with virtual concerts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts wants to help others celebrate love with some upcoming live streaming events featuring some popular performers and it’s all being done virtually.

The events will again offer fans and their families entertainment in the comfort of their own homes, while also supporting The Smith Center while its stages are dark with a portion of the ticket proceeds from each event donated back to the center.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz and R&B superstar vocalist Brian McKnight will present a one-night only virtual concert event, “A Romantic Night In,” on Valentine’s Day Eve, Saturday, February 13, at 5pm PST. They will be joined by special guest vocalist Sheléa. Tickets are $35, a portion of which will be donated to The Smith Center. To purchase tickets, click here.

Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman, a regular at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz, will continue his Valentine’s Day tradition of nurturing romance with several virtual “Share The Love” live concerts beginning February 12. There will be a total of five shows offered starting Friday, February 12. Tickets are $40 between now and January 31 and $50 between February 1 and February 14. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Smith Center. To purchase tickets, click here.

Celebrated Carnival performer, composer and singer-songwriter Jesús Bienvenido will present “Carnival by Candlelight from Cadiz,” a two-show virtual event celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14, from the southwest coast of Spain. “Momo’s Four Suites,” which Bienvenido composed as a tribute to the city’s legendary Carnival, will stream at 12pm PST. “Bolero by Candlelight,” which features a selection of songs to lend Spanish romanticism to the American Valentine’s Day holiday, will stream at 6pm PST. Tickets are $15 for one-time viewing or $20 for two weeks of on demand viewing. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Smith Center. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Smith Center is also offering gift cards for those seeking a unique Valentine’s Day gift for someone. To purchase a gift card, visit The Smith Center website here.