Smith Center cancels remaining shows in 2020/2021 Broadway series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center has canceled the remaining shows in its 2020/2021 Broadway Las Vegas series and issued a statement.

“The Cher Show,” “Tootsie,” “Disney’s Frozen,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “My Fair Lady” have been canceled.

“My Fair Lady” had previously been rescheduled to July 2021, but it is now officially canceled.

In an email to season ticket holders, the Smith Center said purchases will roll over automatically into the next Broadway season, and seat locations will be honored.