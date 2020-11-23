Smith Center cancels remaining shows in 2020/2021 Broadway series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center has canceled the remaining shows in its 2020/2021 Broadway Las Vegas series and issued a statement.
“The Cher Show,” “Tootsie,” “Disney’s Frozen,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “My Fair Lady” have been canceled.
“My Fair Lady” had previously been rescheduled to July 2021, but it is now officially canceled.
In an email to season ticket holders, the Smith Center said purchases will roll over automatically into the next Broadway season, and seat locations will be honored.
The financial impact of losing an entire season of Broadway performances cannot be understated. But, during this pandemic we realize that you may also have special financial needs. So, you may request a refund of all or part of your Broadway subscription and we will gladly process your reimbursement. If you plan to keep your seats for next season, we encourage you to leave at least some of your credit on account as an indication that you plan to renew. Those who are able may also choose to donate your credit to our Road to Reopening Fund.Smith Center
We continue regular dialogue with our producing partners, and are diligently working to reschedule favorite titles from this season so that we can bring the best of Broadway back to you. Broadway WILL return to The Smith Center. In the meantime, we thank you again for your patience, support and understanding.