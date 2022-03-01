LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup of its 2022-2023 Broadway Las Vegas Series Tuesday.

The Series will feature 11 Broadway stage productions right from New York, holding a total of 40 Tony Awards.

The Smith Center Box Office is currently not open for in-person purchases. Both 2021-2022 season ticket holders may renew their subscriptions and anyone looking to purchase a new 2022-2023 season subscription may register their interest through this link.

Details on this season’s productions are listed below:

“The Prom” : Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

: Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 “Hadestown” : Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

: Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 “Jagged Little Pill” : Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

: Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 “Six” : Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

: Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 “Hamilton” : Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

: Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 “Annie” : Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

: Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 “To Kill A Mockingbird” : Tuesday, Jan. 10 to Sunday, Jan. 15 2023

: Tuesday, Jan. 10 to Sunday, Jan. 15 2023 “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” : Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

: Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 “Disney’s Frozen” : Tuesday, Mar. 7 to Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023

: Tuesday, Mar. 7 to Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023 “Mean Girls” : Tuesday, Mar. 21 to Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023

: Tuesday, Mar. 21 to Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”: Tuesday, June 6 to Sunday, June 11, 2023

The season is sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and University Medical Center.