LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center announced Thursday that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public for Hamilton on Thursday, July 14.

Hamilton will be at the Smith Center from October 18 to November 6.

Ticket prices will range from $59 to $159 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. Tickets will be available on the Smith Center website or by calling 702-749-2000.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and broadway. The musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for all performances, with details on that to be announced closer to the show dates.

Note: There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets.