LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has finally announced its newest lineup of Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season. The new series will feature eight productions:

BEETLEJUICE

The ghost-with-the-most is coming to Las Vegas from Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 3.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Recommended for 13+. Parental discretion advised.

LES MISÉRABLES

Les Misérables will be joining the Smith Center lineup from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Recommended for ages 12+

AIN’T TOO PROUD

The electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical arrives on The Smith Center stage from Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Ain’t Too Proud is a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” Ain’t Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Recommended for ages 12+

CHICAGO

Dancing into the New Year at The Smith Center, Chicago will be held from Tuesday, Jan. 16 to Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary — you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

Recommended for ages 13+

FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl will run the stage from Tuesday, March 26 to Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Recommended for ages 10+

Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

COME FROM AWAY

The Best Musical winner all across North America will grace The Smith Center stage from Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, May 19, 2024.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

Recommended for ages 10+

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Declared “a Broadway revelation” by the Chicago Tribune, Girl From the North Country will land on the Smith Center stage from Tuesday, June 4 to Sunday, June 9, 2024.

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful’ production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Recommended for ages 12+

PETER PAN

And finally, flying into Las Vegas from Tuesday, June 18 to Sunday, June 23 is Peter Pan!

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

Recommended for ages 5+

Anyone interested in purchasing 2023-2024 tickets can visit The Smith Center’s website. Season pass holders from the 2022-2023 season can renew on the same site.