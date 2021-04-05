Smith Center announces 2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway Las Vegas series for the 2021-2022 season.

TONY® AWARD-WINNING BEST MUSICAL CATS ( Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 )

( ) ALL-NEW PRODUCTION OF AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN ( Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 )

( ) TONY® NOMINATED A CHRISTMAS CAROL ( Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 )

( ) LINCOLN CENTER THEATER PRODUCTION OF MY FAIR LADY ( Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 )

( ) TONY® AWARD-WINNING THE BAND’S VISIT ( Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 )

( ) TONY® AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL TOOTSIE (Tuesday, May 24 – Sunday, May 29, 2022)

According to the Smith Center, the list features six Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 20 Tony Awards.

“Our stages remaining dark this past year has been nothing short of incredibly challenging. We’ve missed you,” President and CEO Myron Martin Martin wrote to season ticket holders in a email last week. “We are excited to once again return to live programming.”

The center also said those who renew their Broadway season ticket series now will move to the front of the line to secure their seats to Hamilton, which will return to Las Vegas for our 2022-2023 season.

Also 2020 2021 season ticket holders may renew at this link.