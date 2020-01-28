Smith Center announces 2020-2021 Broadway season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced the shows featured in their 2020-2021 Broadway series. A total of nine hit Broadway stage productions direct from New York are coming to Las Vegas, starting in July.
Smith Center’s Broadway series this year includes:
- My Fair Lady: July 28 – Aug. 2, 2020
- Hamilton is making its return: Sept. 10 – Oct. 11, 2020
- A Christmas Story, the Musical: Nov. 24 – Nov. 29, 2020
- Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations: Jan. 5 – Jan. 10, 2021
- Hadestown: Jan. 26 – Jan. 31, 2021
- The Cher Show: March 9 – March 14, 2021
- Tootsie: March 30 – April 4, 2021
- Disney’s Frozen: April 28 – May 9, 2021
- To Kill a Mockingbird: June 15 – June 20, 2021
Smith Center 2019-2020 season ticket holders may renew now by clicking here. For more information, and to register interest for the 2020–2021 season tickets, click here.