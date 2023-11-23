LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” chock full of incredible performers. But, if you look closer it’s also a place where you find these men and women giving back and using their talents to bring comfort to kids through the non-profit, Win Win Charity.

Jeff Civillico is the Founder and Chairman of the organization. He’s been generating laughs for decades as a professional entertainer, but he didn’t start in the spotlight. He started delivering cheer in a hospital, as a kid. Even after a successful 10-year run on the Strip with Caesars Entertainment, he says his true driver is providing joy.

Win Win Charity brings together entertainers and hospitalized children. (Credit: Win Win Charity)

“When you can provide some respite or relief and a laugh and a smile like that,” Civillico said, “In this moment, it’s all about them and I think that’s really powerful.”

It’s powerful enough to capture the hearts of so many across the nation. “Our goal is to be in every single children’s hospital in the country and it’s a very achievable mission.”

Civillico’s philanthropic spirit started young and helped launch his career. “I started performing at charity events. That’s how I got into this.” He added, “I’m kind of a throwback to an old-school variety show where I am a one-man comedy-based performer. I do juggling, balance, stunts, and a lot of audience participation. A lot of improv.”

He said the joy he gets from performing for children in the hospital is unmatched. “The minutes, hours, just fly by when doing these visits.”

Civillico launched Win Win Charity eleven years ago while hosting his own show on the strip. He said it grew organically when other performers saw what he was doing. Covid temporarily halted in-person performances, but, with a slight pivot, Win Win Charity continued to grow. “Virtual has allowed us to scale well beyond where we were. Now we produce a weekly television show called Win Win Live and we stream it to 40+ hospitals nationwide,” said Civillico.

As the liaison between hospitals and entertainers, he’s booked hundreds of performers and together they’ve donated thousands of hours, changing the lives of children one song, trick, and stunt at a time. He said, “It just moves the needle in a way that doing shows and performing just can’t.”

As a non-profit, all the performers donate their time and energy. Civillico said they have a small budget but have big plans to expand, including adding takeaway gifts for the kids, so they can create a memory and leave a token of joy.

Win Win Charity is hosting a special telethon on November 30 at 6 p.m. It’s live streaming on the web-based platform LeaderBoard. For just eleven dollars, you can have access to the telethon and all the fun and entertainment, through the end of January.

For more information on Win Win Charity, click on this link.