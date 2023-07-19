LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oral health issues can negatively affect a student’s ability to concentrate, but dental care can be expensive. That is why the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is offering free dental care.

During the week of Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas is partnering with Nevada Health Centers to provide free dental services, such as screenings and cleanings to anyone under the age of 21.

In addition to free dental care, school supplies and clothes are being offered, and, on select days and times, free vision screenings will be available for children and adults as well as oral health goody-bags.

The Care Mobile can be found roaming the valley and rural areas throughout the year, providing for uninsured families. While in the Care Mobile, families can get signed up for Medicaid.

Smarts and Smiles will be help from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required, so call 800-787-2568 to schedule.

A healthy smile is a great start to the school year.