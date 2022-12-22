LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it’s time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.

Smaller cities are more affordable for retirees as housing costs and inflation mount, according to a new survey.

Rather than flocking to Las Vegas, people 65 and older might be looking at the affordability of places like St. George, Utah, and the Arizona communities of Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

A survey by Hire a Helper shows that nearly a third of the population in Lake Havasu-Kingman is 65 or older according to the U.S. Census. And with a cost of living 12% below the national average, it’s an attractive retirement area, ranking fourth among all cities in the survey. Another factor: a median home price of $380,682.

St. George ranks 21st, with 21.9% of residents 65 and older and a cost of living 6% below the national average. But homes are much more expensive with a median price of $563,469.

Here’s a look at the Top 25 cities, ranked by the percentage of the population that’s 65 or older. The cost of living is compared to the national average:

The Villages, FL (58.3%) ………………… cost of living: -4.4% Punta Gorda, FL (40.7%) ……………… cost of living: -3.4% Homosassa Springs, FL (36.7%) ………… cost of living: -7.7% Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ (31.3%) …… cost of living: -12.0% Ocala, FL (28.7%) …………………… cost of living: -7.2% Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC (28.4%) …… cost of living: -2.0% Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC (28.3%) … cost of living: -6.6% Port St. Lucie, FL (26.8%) …………… cost of living: -4.0% Santa Fe, NM (26.7%) ………………… cost of living: -5.6% Salisbury, MD-DE (25.6%) ……………. cost of living: -7.8% Pittsfield, MA (24.6%) ……………… cost of living: -2.3% Hot Springs, AR (24.0%) …………….. cost of living: -12.5% Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ (23.8%) …….. cost of living: -11.2% Johnstown, PA (23.6%) ………………. cost of living: -15.7% Asheville, NC (23.2%) ………………. cost of living: -7.9% Medford, OR (22.9%) ………………… cost of living: -0.4% Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA (22.6%) …….. cost of living: -12.9% Glens Falls, NY (22.4%) ………………. cost of living: -3.0% Beckley, WV (22.3%) ………………… cost of living: -13.8% Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA (22.1%) ….. cost of living: -12.4% St. George, UT (21.9%) ……………… cost of living: -6.0% Gettysburg, PA (21.9%) ……………… cost of living: -3.7% Charleston, WV (21.8%) ……………… cost of living: -11.2% New Bern, NC (21.8%) ……………….. cost of living: -10.6% Bay City, MI (21.7%) ……………….. cost of living: -8.7%

See the complete survey with figures on 289 cities at hireahelper.com. Additional information in the full survey includes the median home price for each city, as well as the actual population of people 65 and older. Only locations with a cost of living below the national average were listed, and only cities of 100,000 or more were included.

The Las Vegas metro area ranked No. 211 on the list with 15.4% of the population at 65 or older and a cost of living 2.8% below the national average. The survey found that 353,820 people in the Las Vegas metro area were 65 or older. The median home price was $439,751.

Figures for the U.S. overall — Population 65 or older: 55,892,014 (16.8%). The median home price in the U.S. is $357,810.

Among large metro areas, Las Vegas ranked No. 19, with Pittsburgh ranked No. 1 (and No. 33 overall) at 20.8% of the population 65 and older and a cost of living 4.3% below the national average.