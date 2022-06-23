LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management fire crews are on the scene of a small wildfire Thursday night.

According to the Humbolt Yoiybe Nation Forest Twitter page, the fire was reported at .1 acres in the vicinity of Lovell Canyon Rd.

This is on the southwestern side of the Spring Mountains, accessed from Hwy 160 west of Mountain Springs or off-road from Red Rock Canyon on Rocky Gap Rd.

At this time there is no word on the containment or cause of the fire.

The Torino Ranch, home for Camp Cartwheel which helps children with cancer, is also located along Lovell Canyon Rd, but it’s not clear if this small fire is near the rance.