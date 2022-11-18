NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The aircraft were both damaged in the collision around 10:30 a.m. Both aircraft were on the ground at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported, police confirmed to 8 News Now.

A crash in July between two planes at the same airport left four people dead. In that crash, a PIPER PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The FAA was notified about Friday’s crash, police said.