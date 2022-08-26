LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minor injuries were reported in a small plane crash that happened Friday afternoon near Boulder City.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was described by officials as a single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH.

According to Boulder City officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the fire department responded to the downed plane near I-11 and mile marker 12, near the Townsite Solar project which is west and south of the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

Officials report there was no damage to the solar equipment.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.