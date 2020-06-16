Small percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Statistics from University Medical Center on Tuesday show that hospitals are faring well in handling the extra pressure that COVID-19 cases put on available beds and equipment.

UMC Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia briefed the Clark County Commission, and reported that efforts in Southern Nevada on social distancing continue to keep the spread of COVID-19 at a manageable level.

While 72% of the acute care beds are occupied, only 4.7% are occupied by people known to have COVID-19, and another 3% by people suspected of having COVID-19. There are a total of 4,664 acute care beds.

Intensive Care beds are 77% occupied, with 15% occupied by COVID-19 patients, and another 3% that are suspected COVID-19 patients. There are 601 total ICU beds in Southern Nevada.

Of the 698 ventilators available, only 29% are being used — 16.5% by COVID-19 patients.

Medina-Garcia described staffing levels as “green” — or in the good category. Personal protective equipment — PPE — is “yellow,” or in moderate supply.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly encouraged anyone who has PPE to donate to bring it in, and the County Commission would see that it gets to underserved areas of the valley.

Medina-Garcia noted the “slight uptick” in cases, but also noted that test positivity rates are still less than half the 12.2% reported in April.

He also affirmed that Hispanic populations in Southern Nevada were the largest group, at 42%. More demographic data shows COVID-19 patients at 32% white, 10% black and 10% Asian.

Positive tests involve 52% women and 48% men.