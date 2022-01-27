Small improvements statewide according to Nevada Health Response team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada leaders at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic gave an update today. Members of the Nevada Health Response panel talked about the statewide peak of cases earlier this month. Cases are now declining but transmission is still high.

As far as testing, several sites in Clark County have been seeing a few days with no reported wait times thanks to a slow in demand and the availability of at home test kits.

The Deputy Administrator of the Nevada Department of Health, Julia Peek, addressed potential problems with the COVID home-test kit roll outs from the Biden administration. “We’ve heard there may have been some issues in the rollout related to PO boxes and multi-family homes – changes have been made on that site to improve this,” Peek said during the call. “Many of the test kits have a shelf life of at least a year so everyone should order the kits and have them at home.”

The panel also spoke briefly on hospitalizations and noted that Clark County currently accounts for 85% of hospitalizations statewide.