Small fire put out quickly at Bally’s Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small fire at Bally’s Hotel on Wednesday morning was quickly extinguished and caused only light smoke in an office behind a restaurant.

The Clark County Fire Department dispatched five engines, two trucks and three rescue units when the call came in just after 11 a.m., but the fire was out before they arrived

No evacuations were needed. The fire was in an office behind Le Burger, and the health department was notified.

Bally’s is the site of the fire in 1980 that left 87 people dead when the property was the MGM Grand. It was followed 81 days later by a deadly fire at the Las Vegas Hilton — now the Westgate.

The two fires prompted massive changes to fire codes. Laws that went into effect in 1981 made Nevada a leader in fire safety regulation, and all buildings open to the public were required to have fire sprinklers, smoke detectors in rooms and elevators, and exit maps in all hotel rooms.